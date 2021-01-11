Andhra Pradesh

Two people injured as private bus hits car

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari inspecting the accident spot in Vizianagaram on Sunday.  

Two persons were injured in a road accident near the Vizianagaram Collector’s office junction on Sunday evening.

According to police, a private bus hit a car while taking a ‘U turn’ at the junction. The persons on board the car sustained injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

No traffic signal

She asked the traffic police to deploy more personnel and study the traffic situation as there were no traffic signals at the junction.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 9:37:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-people-injured-as-private-bus-hits-car/article33547040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY