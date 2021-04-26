Two patients die in Vizianagaram govt hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply

A disruption in oxygen supply caused the death of at least two Covid-19 patients at Maharaja Government Hospital here in the early hours of Monday.

Hospital superintendent Gowri Sankar confirmed two deaths and said that other patients in critical condition were shifted to a private hospital. Those who are stable are being treated with extra care.

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and other officials rushed to the hospital and took steps to shift the patients to safety. Mr. Jawaharlal told The Hindu that oxygen is being procured from a plant at Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district to ensure there is no shortage.

Around 290 patients are under treatment in the Maharaja Government Hospital.