Two patients die at Kurnool check post while waiting to cross to Telangana

Two patients died in the ambulances in Kurnool waiting for entry into Telangana at the Panchalingala Check Post on the National Highway No.44 on Friday morning as the Telangana police personnel implemented the lockdown for the third day and did not allow vehicles that did not have an entry pass. Due to severe shortage of oxygen-supported beds in Hyderabad and other towns of Telangana, patients from other States were not being allowed.

The Telangana High Court had intervened and questioned the stopping of the ambulances four days ago.

Kurnool MLA Md. Hafeez Khan talking to Telangana Police even as a large number of ambulances pile up behind him at the Panchalingala AP-TS interstate border in Kurnool on Friday morning. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Police personnel told people that those having confirmed admission from any hospital in Hyderabad or anywhere in Telangana would be allowed with an online permission, otherwise the hospital-hopping would lead to further spread of the virus, they opined. About 20 ambulances were either waiting or turned back as they did not have the online permission. The two patients are believed to be from Nandyal and Kadapa.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, who reached the toll plaza, held discussions with the police personnel and said that he would brief Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das. The Chief Secretary would in turn talk to the Telangana officials, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told The Hindu that this was a human rights issue and none should be stopped. “Will Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy allow their kin to suffer like this if they were to travel to Hyderabad?” he asked. Directors General of Police of both the States and the Chief Ministers must have a talk immediately and resolve the issue, he opined.