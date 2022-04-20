Two passengers killed, 30 injured as bus rams lorry in Andhra Pradesh
Two passengers were killed and 30 others were injured when a private bus proceeding from Hyderabad to Razole rammed a stationary lorry near Tadanki village in Krishna district in the early hours on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as N. Kanaka Rao (47) of Mogalturu and R. Gangamma (53) of Kaikalur mandal, Eluru district. The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Krishna and NTR districts. Police registered a case and sent the discharged passengers to their homes.
