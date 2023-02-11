ADVERTISEMENT

Two partners, supervisor of oil mill arrested for death of seven workers

February 11, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KAKINADA

Inquiry by a five-member panel reveals lack of safety measures at the unit

The Hindu Bureau

Two managing partners and a supervisor of Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Mill were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of seven workers at the mill on February 9.

Five tribal workers of Paderu agency and two workers from Kakinada district died of asphyxiation while removing oil sludge in an edible oil tank at the mill at G. Ragampeta near Peddapuram.

“Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Mill managing partners Singavarapu Viswanath (43) and Singavarapu Raghuram (36) and supervisor Akkireddy Srinivas were arrested on Saturday based on an inquiry done by Kakinada Joint Collector,” said Peddapuram DSP S. Murali Mohan in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A five-member committee has submitted its report detailing the lack of safety measures at the work site.

“Cases under IPC Section 304 A and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been registered. The accused have been produced before a local court. Further investigation is on,” said the DSP.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US