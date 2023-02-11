HamberMenu
Two partners, supervisor of oil mill arrested for death of seven workers

Inquiry by a five-member panel reveals lack of safety measures at the unit

February 11, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Two managing partners and a supervisor of Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Mill were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of seven workers at the mill on February 9.

Five tribal workers of Paderu agency and two workers from Kakinada district died of asphyxiation while removing oil sludge in an edible oil tank at the mill at G. Ragampeta near Peddapuram.

“Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Mill managing partners Singavarapu Viswanath (43) and Singavarapu Raghuram (36) and supervisor Akkireddy Srinivas were arrested on Saturday based on an inquiry done by Kakinada Joint Collector,” said Peddapuram DSP S. Murali Mohan in a release.

A five-member committee has submitted its report detailing the lack of safety measures at the work site.

“Cases under IPC Section 304 A and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been registered. The accused have been produced before a local court. Further investigation is on,” said the DSP.

