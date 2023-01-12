Two of three persons with criminal background arrested on charge of vandalising Vande Bharat Express in Visakhapatnam

January 12, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The police on Thursday arrested two persons in less than 24 hours after they allegedly vandalised the Vande Bharat Express (VBE) on Wednesday evening. The third accused is at large.

The train had come to the Waltair Railway Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone for a check-up ahead of its scheduled maiden run from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Both the accused were handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who registered a case under Sections 154 and 147 of the Railway Act of 1989 (Dangerous to the safety of persons travelling by rail or careless act or neglect and damage to railway property).

Joint teams of the RPF, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Visakhapatnam City Police made efforts to nab the accused.

The accused were identified as Gosala Sankar, Teketi Chandu and Raju, all residents of Madinabagh in the city and habitual drinkers. All of them had criminal cases registered against them in various police stations.

The CCTV footage showed that the incident had taken place at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. While Sankar and Chandu were arrested, Raju was still absconding. At that time, the accused were at an isolated place under a bridge near the railway gate at Kancharapalem, near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Upon seeing the VBE passing by, two of them, Sankar and Chandu, allegedly pelted stones under the influence of alcohol. Sankar was allegedly the first to pelt stones. They fled as the RPF personnel chased them. While fleeing, Sankar left his chappals behind, which served as one of the clues for the police.

Sankar, a suspect-sheeter at the Kancharapalem police station, had four cases related to property offences registered against him.

“Sankar was caught first, and he confessed to the crime. Chandu, who was previously booked in a murder case by the GRP, also admitted to his crime. Raju, who is absconding, did not throw any object,” a senior police officer said.

“There is no motive behind the case, except that these habitual alcoholics with criminal background indulged in vandalism for fun. We have nabbed them and handed them over to the RPF for further investigation,” Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth told The Hindu.

Damage partially rectified

The Waltair Railway Division, meanwhile, managed to repair one of the two damaged glass panels of the VBE coach at the New Coaching Complex at Marripalem.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy went to the complex to inspect the train after partial repairs.

“Within the available time, we have been able to repair only one damaged glass pane. We have decided to send the train to Secunderabad on Thursday itself. Our counterparts in Secunderabad will take care of the remaining repairs,” Mr. Anup Satpathy said.