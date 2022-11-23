  1. EPaper
Two of seven-member gang held for smuggling liquor from Karnataka into Chittoor

The police seized liquor worth ₹11 lakhs, search is on for the five other suspects

November 23, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
The Chittoor police presenting the accused and seized liquor on Wednesday.

The Chittoor police presenting the accused and seized liquor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chittoor police, on November 23 (Wednesday), seized liquor sachets and bottles worth ₹11 lakhs, an SUV and a motorbike, and arrested two persons at Golla Madugu Cross of Gudipala mandal in the outskirts of Chittoor, near the Tamil Nadu border.

Deputy SP K. Srinivasa Murthy said that they intercepted an SUV and a motorbike piloting it, allegedly smuggling liquor via the Chennai-Vellore highway. The police stopped the vehicles which tried to evade the check point in the early hours of Wenesday.

A police special party formed with the Chittoor Rural West Circle police inspecte dthe vehicles and seized the liquor stock.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, the main accused, Anwar Basha of Lalu Gardens of Chittoor had allegedly formed a seven-member gang to smuggle liquor bottles from Karnataka into the Chittoor district via Hosur in Tamil Nadu to avoid police checks.

The main accomplice, Anantraj, also from Chittoor, allegedly rode the motorbike piloting the SUV.

The police are search for the other five gang members involved in the crime. A case was registered and the duo was sent for remand.

