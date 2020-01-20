Andhra Pradesh

Two of five Special Party Police from Anantapur injured at Amaravati protests

more-in

They were deputed to control the agitators, and were injured during stone pelting

Two members of a team of five special party police constables from Anantapur deputed to control stone-pelting mobs at Amaravati were injured on Monday, and were treated at a hospital nearby. Octord had to put stitches to treat the bleeding injuries.

The two injured constables were identified as Harish and Gadilinga.

In the line of duty

They speical party was controlling people opposing the shifting of the State Capital to Visakhapatnam. And, activists trying to enter the Assembly premises on Monday while it was in progress.

Special Party police officers here said Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao met the two constables and enquired about their condition.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
strike
riots
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 4:06:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-of-five-special-party-police-team-from-anantapur-injured-at-amaravati/article30606988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY