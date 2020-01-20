Two of five Special Party Police from Anantapur injured at Amaravati protests

Two members of a team of five special party police constables from Anantapur deputed to control stone-pelting mobs at Amaravati were injured on Monday, and were treated at a hospital nearby. Octord had to put stitches to treat the bleeding injuries.

The two injured constables were identified as Harish and Gadilinga.

In the line of duty

They speical party was controlling people opposing the shifting of the State Capital to Visakhapatnam. And, activists trying to enter the Assembly premises on Monday while it was in progress.

Special Party police officers here said Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao met the two constables and enquired about their condition.