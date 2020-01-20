Two of five Special Party Police from Anantapur injured at Amaravati protests

Two members of a team of five special party police constables from Anantapur deputed to control stone-pelting mobs at Amaravati were injured on Monday, and were treated at a hospital nearby. Octord had to put stitches to treat the bleeding injuries.
The two injured constables were identified as Harish and Gadilinga.
In the line of duty
They speical party was controlling people opposing the shifting of the State Capital to Visakhapatnam. And, activists trying to enter the Assembly premises on Monday while it was in progress.
Special Party police officers here said Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao met the two constables and enquired about their condition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.