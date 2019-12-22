Two of familykilled in roadaccident

Triple riding proved costly for a family as a woman and her daughter were killed while the former's husband was injured when a truck rammed their motorcycle on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Pellur, near here, on Sunday.
The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle, killing on the spot the woman, Vijayalakshmi (38), and her daughter, Sridevi (9), according to Ongole Rural Sub-Inspector V. Haribabu.
Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic) K. Venugopal visited the spot. The injured, Poornachandra Rao, was rushed to the government hospital here.
The family members, hailing from Kandukur, were on their way to visit their son studying seventh class at a residential school when the accident occurred.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.