Two of familykilled in roadaccident

Triple riding proved costly for a family as a woman and her daughter were killed while the former's husband was injured when a truck rammed their motorcycle on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Pellur, near here, on Sunday.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle, killing on the spot the woman, Vijayalakshmi (38), and her daughter, Sridevi (9), according to Ongole Rural Sub-Inspector V. Haribabu.

Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic) K. Venugopal visited the spot. The injured, Poornachandra Rao, was rushed to the government hospital here.

The family members, hailing from Kandukur, were on their way to visit their son studying seventh class at a residential school when the accident occurred.

