ONGOLE 22 November 2020
Two of a marriage party killed in accident on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway
Poor visibility due to foggy weather condition caused the mishap
Two persons were killed and eight others injured when the van in which they were travelling was hit by a truck on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway here on Sunday.
Police said the persons belonging to a marriage party were returning to Tenali in neighbouring Guntur district from Tirupati when the mishap occurred close to Sanghamitra Ramesh Hospital here. Poor visibility due to foggy weather condition caused the mishap.
The injured, some of them in a serious condition, were rushed to the Government General Hospital, police said.
The deceased were identified as Kasi Annapurnamamba (55) and Ch.Satyanarayanamurthy (61).
