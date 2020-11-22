Andhra Pradesh

Two of a marriage party killed in accident on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway

Mangled remains of a van being cleared from the mishap spot on the Chennai-Kolkata highway in Ongole on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Two persons were killed and eight others injured when the van in which they were travelling was hit by a truck on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway here on Sunday.

Police said the persons belonging to a marriage party were returning to Tenali in neighbouring Guntur district from Tirupati when the mishap occurred close to Sanghamitra Ramesh Hospital here. Poor visibility due to foggy weather condition caused the mishap.

The injured, some of them in a serious condition, were rushed to the Government General Hospital, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kasi Annapurnamamba (55) and Ch.Satyanarayanamurthy (61).

