Two Odisha workers died in train accident

TADEPALLIGUDEM

26 December 2021 13:09 IST

Two migrant workers of Odisha State were run over by a speeding train at Unguturu in West Godavari district on December 26.

The mishap occurred when Renigunta-Kakinada Express train hit the workers, when they went to attend nature’s call near Unguturu, said Tadepalligudem Government Railway Police (GRP) SI G. Srihari Babu, who is investigating the case.

The migrant labourers came to Andhra Pradesh to work in AP Fibernet project. Police shifted the bodies to Tadepalligudem Government Hospital, and are trying to find out the details of the victims, the SI said.

