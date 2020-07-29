Two NIO scientists bag awards

Two scientists of CSIR-NIO, Visakhapatnam, bagged the prestigious national awards, announced by MoES/CSIR for the year 2020 in recognition of their significant contributions in the field of oceanography.

V.V.S.S. Sarma, Senior Principal Scientist, has been selected for the prestigious ‘MoES National Award of Excellence’ for his outstanding contributions in understanding the biogeochemistry of Indian Ocean, particularly the biogeochemical fluxes of climate significance.

He explained for the first-time on how the deposition of atmospheric pollutants influences coastal primary production and ocean acidification. The award carries a prize money of ₹1 lakh and a citation.

Jagadeesan Laganthan, scientist, got selected for the ‘CSIR Young Scientist Award’in recognition of his contributions to the plankton ecology in the context of the marine ecosystem functioning in the eastern Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar and in the mud bank phenomenon occurring along the southwest coast of India.

The award consists of a citation, a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a plaque.

G.P.S. Murthy, Chief Scientist and Scientist-in-Charge of NIO, Visakhapatnam, congratulated the two scientists on their achievement.