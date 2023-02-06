HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new zones created in AP Fire Services Dept., RFOs promoted as Additional Directors

February 06, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The Andhra Pradesh government has reorganised the administrative system in the AP Fire Services Department by creating two zones in addition to the existing two, according to a G.O. issued by the Principal Secretary (Prisons and Fire Services) Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday.

The government also created two additional director posts to supervise the four zones with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Kurnool.

In a temporary promotion, Regional Fire Officers (RFOs) T. Uday Kumar, G. Sreenivasulu and R. Gnana Sundaram have been promoted to the post of Additional Director of Fire Services.

Mr. Sreenivasulu was posted as the Additional Director, North (Visakhapatnam) and Mr. Gnana Sundaram as the Additional Director, South (Vijayawada) while Mr. Uday Kumar was posted as Additional Director at the office of Director General, State Disaster Response and Fire Services. The government also created the Rajahmundry region which will be under the Visakhapatnam (North) zone.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government / public officials

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.