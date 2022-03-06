Two new academic buildings inaugurated on JNTU-K campus

Ministers Suresh, Kannababu lay stone for another block

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday inaugurated two academic buildings of the University College of Engineering (UCE) on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) in East Godavari district. The Post Graduation block and the G+2 block have been built at a cost of ₹7.62 crore.

The Ministers also laid the foundation stone for a G+2 Undergraduate Block on the School of Food Technology campus in the university.

JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju said ₹4.10 crore would be spent on construction of the building. He thanked Mr. Suresh for the timely support to construct additional buildings on the campus to meet the academic needs.

Addressing the university fraternity, Mr. Suresh promised all possible support to JNTU from the State government. Kakinada MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy and officials were present.