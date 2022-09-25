Two national and two State awards for NSS members from Anantapur

JNTUA professor and volunteer receive best NSS officer and volunteer awards at national level

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 25, 2022 20:08 IST

A NSS programme officer and three volunteers from Anantapur-based colleges received national and State awards on the National NSS Day on Saturday.

G. Jitendra Goud, a Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur(JNTUA) professor, received the best National Service Scheme(NSS) officer award while D. Siri, a volunteer at Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute of Technology(affiliated to JNTU), got the best volunteer award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the duo at the Durbar Hall in Delhi on Saturday.

JNTU Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana congratulated the two awardees on their achievement. 

Meanwhile, two NSS volunteers of the Government Arts College, Anantapur, K. Jaya Maruthi and V. Mithun Chakravathi, were selected for the ‘Best Volunteer’ award at the State level.

They received the awards from Special Chief Secretary J. Syamala Rao at the celebrations organised at Krishna University in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

In the last seven years, 12 NSS members from Anantapur district received national awards for their services. The colleges in the district received 20 State-level awards in the last eight years.

The NSS units in the district that received awards in the past include: Government Medical College, Government Arts College, SSBN College, JNTU-A, SRIT Engineering College, SKU Campus College, KSN Degree College, RIPER Pharmacy College, Government Nursing College, Balaji Pharmacy College.

