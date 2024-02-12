ADVERTISEMENT

Two MPs urge Railway Minister to sanction a new project connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

February 12, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They urge Ashwani Vaishnaw to sanction a railway line from Gudivada Junction to Madhira, via Nuzvid and Vissannapeta

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao have appealed to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to sanction new project connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Ashwani Vaishnaw recently, the MPs appealed to sanction the new railway line from Gudivada Junction to Madhira, via. Nuzvid and Vissannapeta.

The proposed 99-kilometre Nuzvid Upland Railway Project will improve revenue to the railways from Machilipatnam Port and open cast mines on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana borders, and help the agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture farmers for imports and exports, Mr. Sridhar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new project will serve the people of Mylavaram, Tiruvuru and Chintalapudi areas and the students studying in the nearby towns and villages, said Nuzvid Upland Railway Project JAC member L. Umamaheswara Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US