Two MPs urge Railway Minister to sanction a new project connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

They urge Ashwani Vaishnaw to sanction a railway line from Gudivada Junction to Madhira, via Nuzvid and Vissannapeta

February 12, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao have appealed to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to sanction new project connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Ashwani Vaishnaw recently, the MPs appealed to sanction the new railway line from Gudivada Junction to Madhira, via. Nuzvid and Vissannapeta.

The proposed 99-kilometre Nuzvid Upland Railway Project will improve revenue to the railways from Machilipatnam Port and open cast mines on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana borders, and help the agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture farmers for imports and exports, Mr. Sridhar said.

The new project will serve the people of Mylavaram, Tiruvuru and Chintalapudi areas and the students studying in the nearby towns and villages, said Nuzvid Upland Railway Project JAC member L. Umamaheswara Rao.

