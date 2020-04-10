Two more test positive in Kurnool

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool district on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 77. According to District Collector G. Veerapandian, the two positive cases registered today were primary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat returnees.

However, 70 samples tested negative on Friday. The two new cases came from Kurnool Urban (City) and Atmakur town in the district.

Meanwhile, lockdown in the district was being implemented stringently and Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli visited Nandyal on Friday to oversee the implementation of red zone containment activity.

More than 50% of Kurnool city had become out of bounds for the citizens and the district administration meanwhile, arranged 72 mobile vegetable kiosks and people have been asked not to assemble in large numbers at the rythu bazaars.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district secretary on Friday visited a couple of villages near Bastipadu in the district and urged the district administration to make arrangements for sale of jasmine flowers for the growers as they were unable to sell their produce at a time when the production was very good.