Covid-19: Two more test positive in AP; their travel history still being traced

Two persons whose travel history couldn’t be traced have contracted the novel coronavirus in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. So far, the State has reported 23 Covid-19 positive cases.
31 out of 33 test negative
According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the patient from Kakinada is a 49-year-old male and the patient from Rajamahendravaram is also a male and 72-year-old. “The travel details of both the patients are being traced currently and will be released in the day,” the bulletin said.
Moreover, 33 samples have been tested last night and 31 of them have tested negative for the virus. Results of tests of 100 more samples are awaited.
