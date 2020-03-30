Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19: Two more test positive in AP; their travel history still being traced

Results of tests of 100 more samples are awaited

Two persons whose travel history couldn’t be traced have contracted the novel coronavirus in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. So far, the State has reported 23 Covid-19 positive cases.

31 out of 33 test negative

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the patient from Kakinada is a 49-year-old male and the patient from Rajamahendravaram is also a male and 72-year-old. “The travel details of both the patients are being traced currently and will be released in the day,” the bulletin said.

Moreover, 33 samples have been tested last night and 31 of them have tested negative for the virus. Results of tests of 100 more samples are awaited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 12:11:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-more-test-positive-in-ap/article31203962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY