Two more succumb to COVID in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 103 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The number of active cases came down to 1,358 with 175 recoveries in the past day. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,483 and 20,76,077 respectively. The number of recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,60,236 and 99.2%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 28,670 samples tested in the past day was 0.35% and that of the total 3.106 crore samples tested so far was 6.68%. Krishna and Guntur districts reported one death each in the past day.

Chittoor reported 26 infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (16), Visakhapatnam (12), East Godavari (10), Nellore (8), Krishna (8), West Godavari (8), Anantapur (7), Srikakulam (5), Kadapa (2) and Kurnool (1) while Vizianagaram and Prakasam reported no infection.

Meanwhile, there were only three active cases of COVID-19 in Kurnool district. It is also the only district with less than 10 active cases, while Chittoor has 266 active cases, the highest among the districts.