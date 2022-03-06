Two more Nellore students return from Ukraine

Unending ordeal for 9 more students stuck in war-torn nation

Likith, one of the students rescued from war-torn Ukraine, calling on SPSR Nellore District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu in Nellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Two more students who were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine have been brought back to SPSR Nellore district on Saturday.

With this, 22 students from the district have so far been rescued by the Union and State governments.

While B.K. Reddy of Saidapuram was brought from the Bengaluru airport, G. Munish from Venkatagiri was reunited with his parents on return from the Hyderabad airport.

However, the ordeal of nine more students pursuing medicine in the east European nation continued. They reportedly struggled to get food and water and ran out of money in the war-ravaged nation, according to their worried parents who waited for the safe return of their wards and were glued to the television sets to know about the latest developments on the war front.

Meanwhile, Likith hailing from Buchireddypalem called on District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu at the Collectorate and thanked the authorities for ensuring safe passage for him. Risking their lives, he and other students had reached the Ukraine border amid biting cold with great difficulty.

The government should take proactive steps to bring back thousands of stranded students who were still holed up in bunkers, a parent of one of the students stuck in Ukraine said.