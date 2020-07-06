Two more held in YSRCP leader murder case

The Krishna district police, who are investigating the murder case of YSRCP leader and former market yard Committee chairman Moka Bhaskar Rao, took two more persons into custody on Monday.

The ruling party leader, who was a follower of Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), was killed allegedly by his rivals and TDP workers at the fish market in Machilipatnam on June 29.

Two days after the daylight murder, the Robertsonpet police arrested Chinta Chinni, Ch. Nancharayya and a minor.

Later, they picked up former BC Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra and two others for allegedly plotting the murder.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu that two others – Kolla Ramu and Tammu Dhana Babu – who were rivals of Bhaskar Rao, were arrested.

“So far, we have arrested eight persons in the case, and Ramu and Dhana Babu, who are A 7 and A 8 and were part of the murder plot. The trio, who attacked the YSRCP leader near Koneru Centre, called up A 7 and A 8, who were arrested today,” the SP said.

‘Security reasons’

Meanwhile, police shifted Ravindra to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Monday after the court granted permission. On July 4, the former Minister was shifted to Machilipatnam District Jail as per the directions of the court.

“Mr. Ravindra is being shifted to the Central Prison due to security reasons amid tight security,” Mr. Ravindranath said.