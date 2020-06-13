Two more held in ‘Divya murder case’

On Saturday, the police arrested two more persons in the alleged murder case of 22-year-old Divya. The arrested include Divya’s husband Veerababu and her uncle Krishna. Earlier, six persons were arrested in the case.

According to the Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, the investigating team had earlier sought the police remand of the six who were arrested for further questioning.

The police are also in the process of reopening the 2014 triple murder case at Ravulapalem in East Godavari district to establish the missing links in the case.

In 2014, Divya’s mother, grandmother and her younger brother were allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a rowdy-sheeter at Ravulapalem and his gang members.

The rowdy-sheeter was arrested and he had allegedly confessed to kidnapping and killing the three. But the police then were able to locate only the body of the grandmother, said Mr. Meena.

As per the confession of the rowdy-sheeter, after killing the grandmother the body was dumped in a field and those of Divya’s mother and brother were thrown into an irrigation canal. The investigation team reportedly wanted to know where was Divya when three of her family members were allegedly kidnapped and killed.

The investigating team suspects that Krishnaveni, aunt of Divya and wife of Krishna, might have played a key role in the entire episode. She is one among the prime accused in the case.

The 22-year-old had been allegedly tortured for over six days at a house in Akkayyapalem and she succumbed to her injuries on June 4. Her body bore 33 injury marks, including burns.