Two more electric crematoria in city

24 April 2021 01:10 IST

With the rise in COVID deaths, the need for more electric crematoriums is increasingly felt. Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Friday said two more electric crematoria would be set up in Vijayawada city soon.

Reviewing the COVID situation with officials of the Revenue, Municipal Corporation and the Government Hospital, Mr. Imtiaz said in addition to the existing electric crematorium at Krishna Lanka, two more would soon come up at Singhnagar and Vidyadharapuram.

He directed the officials to ensure that the bodies in the mortuary of people who died while undergoing treatment for COVID in the Government General Hospital were handed over to their families without any delay and all COVID norms should strictly be followed, both by the people dealing with the cases in the hospital and the family members of the deceased persons.

Joint Collector (Development) L, Shiv Shankar, Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyanchand, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner Mohan Rao, District Revenue Officer M. Venkateswarlu, and GGH Resident Medical Officer Hanumantha Rao were present.