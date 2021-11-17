Two more die of virus; 191 new cases in A.P.

The State reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 191 infections in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning.

The overall tally and toll reached 20,70,286 and 14,418 respectively, with a recovery rate of 99.17% and death rate of 0.70%. Recoveries increased to 20,53,134, with 416 recoveries in the past day.

The daily test positivity rate of the 26,514 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.72% while that of the total 3.0031 crore samples tested so far was 6.89%.

Krishna and Prakasam districts reported one death each. Krishna district reported 41 infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (37), West Godavari (19), Guntur (18), Visakhapatnam (17), East Godavari (13), Nellore (13), Srikakulam (11), Anantapur (10), Prakasam (4), Vizianagaram (4), Kadapa (2) and Kurnool (2).

District tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,408), Chittoor (2,47,621), West Godavari (1,79,377), Guntur (1,78,517), Visakhapatnam (1,58,137), Anantapur (1,57,948), Nellore (1,46,660), Prakasam (1,38,636), Kurnool (1,24,172), Srikakulam (1,23,291), Krishna (1,19,832), Kadapa (1,15,781) and Vizianagaram (83,011).