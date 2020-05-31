Two more die, 110 new cases registered in State

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2020 23:41 IST

It also sees highest single-day spike in positive cases among locals

The State continued to register COVID-19 positive cases and deaths even as the fourth phase of lockdown came to an end on Sunday, and most of the activities resumed outside the containment zones.

In the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the State registered 110 new cases and two deaths. Of the new cases, 98 were locals, which was the highest single-day spike since detection of the first case in March. The other 12 cases were migrant returnees. The tally of cases, therefore, went up to 3, 571. The toll climbed to 62, with one fatality each in Krishna and Chittoor districts, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department. Excluding the cases of migrant and foreign returnees, the tally was put at 3,042.

51 recover

Meanwhile, 51 patients, who included 43 locals and eight migrant returnees, recovered and were discharged from hospitals. With this, the total number of recovered patients went up to 2,332, which was 62.5% of the total positive cases. The number of active cases was put at 1,177. A total of 9,370 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases pertaining to migrant returnees was 418. The figure in respect of foreign returnees stood at 111.

During the period from May 1 to 31, which saw two phases of lockdown, the State had witnessed 1,639 cases, which was 45.9% of the total cases reported in 81 days since March 12, the day when the first case was reported in the State.

A look at the daily new cases (excluding foreign and migrant returnee cases) reported during the month revealed that, on an average, 52.8 cases were reported per day. Also, an average of one death per day was registered. More than half of the total number deaths were witnessed in the past month.

The positivity rate among the samples tested stood at 0.96% and the mortality rate at 1.74%. The test per million ratio increased to 6, 980, which was the highest in the country.