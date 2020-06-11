Two more deaths and 182 new cases in State

The State reported two more deaths and 182 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning.

According to the bulletin by the Health Department, 135 of the 182 cases are locals and 38 are migrant workers.

The State tally has gone up to 5,429 as it crossed the five-lakh tests mark on Thursday. Of the total cases, 2,968 patients have recovered leaving 2,381 active patients under treatment. The two new deaths occurred in Krishna and East Godavari districts. The toll now has gone up to 80.

Sample testing

Meanwhile, the State completed testing five lakh samples on Thursday. So far, 5,10,318 samples were tested, and in the past 24 hours 11,602 samples were tested. The tests per million population ratio is now at 9, 557 and the recovery rate came down to 54.67%. The mortality rate is at 1.47% and the positivity rate is 1.06%.

25 new cases in Krishna

Krishna district which has now become the second worst-hit district in the State reported 25 fresh cases, the highest in the State. It is followed by Kadapa with 24 cases. Kurnool reported 16 cases and Anantapur and Visakhapatnam reported 15 cases each. East Godavari reported nine cases, Nellore(8), West Godavari (7), Vizianagaram (6), Chittoor and Guntur (4 each), and Prakasam (2).

The district tallies are as follows: Kurnool (849), Krishna (632), Guntur (584), Anantapur (366), Nellore (362), Chittoor (331), East Godavari (301), West Godavari (256), Kadapa (213), Visakhapatnam (182), Prakasam (97), Vizianagaram (54), Srikakulam (34).

Of the total cases reported so far 4, 261 are of locals, 197 are of foreign returnees and 971 are of migrant returnees and people from other states.