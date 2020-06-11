Andhra Pradesh

Two more deaths and 182 fresh cases detected in Andhra Pradesh crosses 5-lakh tests mark

Local devotees wait from early hours of June 10 to secure Tirumala darshan coupons, in Tirupati.

Local devotees wait from early hours of June 10 to secure Tirumala darshan coupons, in Tirupati.   | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

The State has reported two more deaths and 182 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning.

According to the bulletin by the Health Department, 135 of the 182 cases are of locals and 38 are of migrant workers.

The State tally has gone up to 5,429 and 2,968 patients have recovered leaving 2,381 patients active. The two new deaths occurred in Krishna and East Godavari districts. The toll went up to 80.

Meanwhile, the State completed testing five lakh samples on Thursday. So far, 5,10,318 samples were tested and in the past 24 hours 11,602 samples were tested.

The tests per million population ratio is now at 9,557 and the recovery rate came down to 54.67%.

The mortality rate is at 1.47% and positivity rate is 1.06%.

