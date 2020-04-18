Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in State

The State reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 31 new cases from six districts during the last 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

The tally went up to 603 and 16 persons succumbed to the disease so far while 42 have recovered and got discharged till date. A total of 545 patients are being treated in various COVID-19 hospitals, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. As many as 3,891 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 21,450 samples were tested so far.

Krishna district alone reported 17 fresh cases and one death taking the district’s tally to 70. A majority of the cases in the district have been reported in Vijayawada, one of the densely populated cities.

Kurnool reported six new cases and one more death while Nellore reported three new cases and Prakasam and East Godavari reported two fresh cases each. West Godavari reported one fresh cash.

On the bright side, the total number of persons recovered went up to 42 with seven more persons getting discharged from hospitals after treatment. Three patients each from East Godavari and Visakhapatnam and one patient from Kurnool were discharged.

Visakhapatnam now has more number of recoveries than active patients as 20 of 13 patients have recovered and seven are under treatment.

So far, as per the latest bulletin, Kurnool reported 132 cases and Guntur 125 cases. They are followed by Krishna (70), Nellore (67), Prakasam (44), Kadapa (37), West Godavari (35), Chittoor (28), Anantapur (26), Visakhapatnam (20) and East Godavari (19).