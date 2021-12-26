Two more cases of Omicron identified in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

26 December 2021 01:12 IST

Two more cases of COVID-19 infection with Omicron variant were identified in the State on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, a 48-year-old South Africa returnee tested positive for COVID-19 infection on December 20. After genome sequencing, it was found that the man from Ongole in Prakasam district was infected with the Omicron variant. He came to Hyderabad from South Africa on December 16 and his swab sample was taken on December 19.

In another such case, a 51-year-old man from Anantapur returned from the U.K. on December 18 and tested positive on December 21. Upon genome sequencing of his sample, Omicron variant infection was identified, officials said.

Primary and secondary contacts of both the persons tested negative for COVID and are asymptomatic.

So far six foreign returnees of the 67 who tested positive for COVID-19 were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus in the State. Twelve of the contacts of the foreign returnees also tested positive.