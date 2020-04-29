Two more cases in East Godavari

Two persons reportedly contracted coronavirus from a 52-year-old woman in Peddapuram in East Godavari district on Wednesday. The 52-year-old woman was tested positive on Tuesday. “On Wednesday, husband and co-sister of the woman tested positive for COVID-19. They had visited Vijayawada on March 20,” Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu told The Hindu. Both the patients are aged 58. The other members in the family, including a domestic help, are undergoing medical tests. “The family did not reveal their travel history to Vijayawada when the first case was reported on Tuesday,” said Mr. Mallibabu.