Andhra Pradesh

Two more cases in East Godavari

‘They contracted virus from a woman’

Two persons reportedly contracted coronavirus from a 52-year-old woman in Peddapuram in East Godavari district on Wednesday. The 52-year-old woman was tested positive on Tuesday. “On Wednesday, husband and co-sister of the woman tested positive for COVID-19. They had visited Vijayawada on March 20,” Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu told The Hindu. Both the patients are aged 58. The other members in the family, including a domestic help, are undergoing medical tests. “The family did not reveal their travel history to Vijayawada when the first case was reported on Tuesday,” said Mr. Mallibabu.

