Two-month-old girl goes missing from hospital

The toddler’s father is suspected of having killed her

A two-month-old girl who reportedly went missing from a government hospital at Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district on Friday is suspected to have been killed by her father.

Police said Mallikarjuna and Chettamma, both daily wagers hailing from Idukallu village of Setturu mandal, reached the hospital for treatment of their ailing daughter on Thursday night. After a while, Mallikarjuna left the hospital with his daughter, telling his wife that he was going to buy some snacks.

Ms. Chettamma grew worried after her husband and daughter failed to return till midnight. She then approached the Kalyanadurgam police, who launched a search.

The toddler’s clothes were found close to a village tank, along with a blade, sparking concerns among police and family members that she might have been killed.

Police officials are suspecting that Mallikarjuna, the father, might have killed the baby. Mallikarjuna is being interrogated by police, according to sources. The investigation is ongoing.