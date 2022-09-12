Two-month-old dies of ‘starvation’ at Old Government Hospital in Vijayawada

Baby girl also suffering from septicaemia, say doctors

Rajulapudi Srinivas
September 12, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-day-old female baby reportedly died of starvation in Old Government General Hospital (GGH) here. The baby was admitted on September 9 with septicaemia and respiratory problems, said the doctors.

The NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) kept a woman and her two babies, of Kurnool district, in a Child Care Institution (CCI) one month ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the health condition of the premature baby was not good, the staff of the CCI and the CWC members admitted the baby, along with her mother, in the GGH three days ago, said CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha.

GGH Deputy Superintendent Dr. Nageswara Rao told The Hindu that the baby was suffering from septicaemia with severe metabolic acidosis, and the mother was an HIV-positive patient.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The weight of the baby was 1.5 kg at the time of admission. As there was no proper feeding the baby became very weak. Though CPR was given the infant could not recover,” said the doctors who treated her.

The body was handed over to the parents.

The mother, along with the two children (elder one aged three years), came to the CWC on August 8 and they were referred to a home, said CWC Member Y. Bhargava Ram.

Probe to be ordered

The NTR District CWC would order an inquiry on how and why the mother came to the committee one month ago, Mr. Bhargava Ram said.

“We will alert the Kurnool CWC (as the woman came from Kurnool) and take custody of the elder daughter from the woman as she is not taking care of the children,” the CWC Chairperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
infants
death
hospital and clinic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app