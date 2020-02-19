Andhra Pradesh

Two persons go missing, three saved as country boat capsizes in Sileru River on A.P-Odisha border

Two persons were missing, and three others of a family were saved when a country boat overturned in Sileru River on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border under Donkarayi Police Station limits late evening on Tuesday.

According to the police, five persons of Marrigudem hamlet in Y. Ramavaram mandal in East Godavari district went to their relatives’ house located in Pannasiguda village in Odisha to attend a party.

Post-party tragedy

Heading home, they were crossing the river when their boat capsized at Mangampadu Ferry. Pangi Tulla (35) and Sanju (20) drowned, while three others - Pangi John Babu, P. Poornima and P. Narsing - swam to the shore safely.

A search is on for the missing persons, the Donkarayi police said.

