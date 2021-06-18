Two missing in Gandikota backwaters

The fire and police department personnel intensified rescue operations to find the two persons who went missing in the backwaters of Gandikota project late on Thursday.

Sreenu and Suhasini, accompanied by a local resident Govardhan Reddy, went for fishing on a country-made ferry near Thalla Proddutur in Kondapuram mandal on Thursday, which reportedly capsized in the middle of the water body. Sreenu swan to safety, while the other two could not be traced on Thursday, though search operations by expert swimmers continued in the darkness.

A police team joined the operation on Friday and searched for the duo along with the swimmers.