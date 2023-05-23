ADVERTISEMENT

Two missing, four survive as boat capsizes in Vasista river in West Godavari

May 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ACHANTA (WEST GODAVARI)

Six persons were transporting coconuts on the boat when the incident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons went missing and four others survived after a boat capsized in Vasista, a tributary of the Godavari, under the Achanta police limits in West Godavari district on Tuesday. 

The missing persons have been identified as Kudipudi Peddiraju, 50, and Sidagam Ramana, 35, belonging to the district, according to an official release issued by Collector P. Prasanthi. 

The incident occurred reportedly while six persons were transporting coconuts on a motorboat between K. Sthambampalem and Bheemalapuram villages. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle of the river, the crew reportedly lost control of the boat due to the heavy load of coconuts, leading to the capsize. 

Narsapuram DSP Ravi Manohara told The Hindu, “A search is on for the two missing persons. Local swimmers have also been deployed in the search operation. Four others on the boat managed to swim to safety.”

Three of the survivors have been identified as Jaddu Satyanarayana, Tadikonda Sambasiva Rao, and Devi Nagaraju.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US