Two minors ‘sexually assaulted’ in Vizag

Visakhapatnam

13 October 2020 00:52 IST

Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men under Duvvada Police Station limits here.

Though the incident took place on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday when the girls along with their parents lodged a complaint against the accused in the police station.

According to the police, a man aged around 24 years befriended a 14-year-old girl from Gajuwaka area, sometime ago. Recently, he introduced her and another friend of the girl who is around 15 years, to his friend.

On Saturday, both the men took the girls on their bikes to a beach and later to an empty shed in Duvvada area where they allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Based on the complaint from the girls, the Duvvada police registered a case against the duo and the case has been transferred to Disha police station for further investigation.

The police shifted the girls to King George Hospital for medical examination and launched a manhunt for the accused.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, a pastor was arrested on charges of attempt to rape a 16-year-old girl at Gajuwaka here.

The leaders of Opposition parties and activists of various women’s organisations on Monday demanded stringent action against those involved in the crime against women and children.