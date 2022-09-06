Two minors ‘drown’ in Penna

Three persons, including two minors, who had gone fishing in the Penna river in Tadipatri on Monday afternoon, were washed away in the heavy flow of the river.

Kalyan, from Tadipatri rural mandal, had gone to the river along with his relative Lokesh(14) and friend Naresh(15). The trio was reportedly pulled in by the heavy flow while they were standing on the shore. While Kalyan could swim back to safety, the whereabouts of the remaining two were not known till late Monday night, said the police.

The fire department personnel, along with the police, continued search operations till dusk.

Rural Sub-Inspector Police Ghouse Mohammed said that the search operations would be resumed on Tuesday morning.