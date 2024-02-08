Two minors among six held for ‘stealing’ vehicles in Anantapur

February 08, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The police on February 8 (Thursday) arrested four youths and seized 34 stolen motorcycles worth ₹29 lakh, besides a tractor and trolley at two different locations in Anantapur and Kalyanadurgam. Two minors, who allegedly helped the accused, were produced before the juvenile justice authorities.

Addressing the media here, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said that the Central Crime Police and Anantapur II-Town police conducted raids on the outskirts of Anantapur town and made the arrests and seizures.

Three accused identified as Naresh, Mahesh, and Nani Kumar, all aged 21 and haling from Anantapur district, formed into a gang and allegedly had stolen vehicles from busy places such as hospitals and bus stations in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, and Ballari in Karnataka.

Describing the modus operandi, the SP said the gang would observe the movement of the two-wheeler owners and steal the vehicles using duplicate keys. A few days ago, the gang allegedly stole a tractor and a trolley at Nallacheruvu village and disposed those of at a cheaper prices in Kalyanadurgam.

The police found that the gang used to seek the help of two minor boys during their errands on the basis of commissions.

In another incident, the Kalayanadurgam urban police arrested a youth, Puthala John (28) hailing from Anantapur town, and seized five motorcycles worth ₹4 lakh from a hideout in Kalayanadurgam. The accused have been remanded.

