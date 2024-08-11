GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two minor girls from East Godavari district reported missing

Four teams have been deployed to trace the two missing girls, M. Sarojini (15) and M. Poornima (14), says the DSP

Updated - August 11, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 09:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor girls have been missing since July 27 after a 30-year-old man took them to drop them off at their hostel in Kakinada city. The man, identified as Maroju Venkatesh, was their neighbour in Dowleswaram village in East Godavari district. He masqueraded as an employee of the Indian Railways.

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram South Zone DSP M. Ambika Prasad said: “The minor girls, identified as M. Sarojini (15) and M. Poornima (14) are sisters. Their mother allowed their neighbour Mr. Venkatesh to drop them off at their hostel in Kakinada city on July 22. By July 27, contact was lost with the girls and they were reported missing. The trio were last traced in Guntur on July 27.”

The mother along with the two girls migrated from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh eight years ago after a dispute with her husband. The DSP said that four teams have been deployed to trace the missing girls.

