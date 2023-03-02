ADVERTISEMENT

Two minor boys ‘kill’ two security guards in Guntur

March 02, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

They vandalised many shops at different locations in the city, says SP

Sambasiva Rao M.

Two security guards were allegedly killed by two minor boys who were reportedly addicted to drugs and alcohol in the city. The two accused were later arrested by the police.

The deceased were Sriram Krupanidhi, 64, who worked at the Yamaha showroom in the Nallapadu police limits and Bathula Sambasiva Rao alias Sivaiah, who was guarding a liquor outlet in the Arundalpet police limits, said Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez. The two murders occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.

They also vandalised almost six shops at different locations in the city on the night, attempted to kill another person and robbed a mobile showroom. The police seized the weapons used to kill the victims, a bike, helmet and other things from the accused, Mr. Arif Hafeez said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US