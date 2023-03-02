HamberMenu
Two minor boys ‘kill’ two security guards in Guntur

They vandalised many shops at different locations in the city, says SP

March 02, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Two security guards were allegedly killed by two minor boys who were reportedly addicted to drugs and alcohol in the city. The two accused were later arrested by the police.

The deceased were Sriram Krupanidhi, 64, who worked at the Yamaha showroom in the Nallapadu police limits and Bathula Sambasiva Rao alias Sivaiah, who was guarding a liquor outlet in the Arundalpet police limits, said Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez. The two murders occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.

They also vandalised almost six shops at different locations in the city on the night, attempted to kill another person and robbed a mobile showroom. The police seized the weapons used to kill the victims, a bike, helmet and other things from the accused, Mr. Arif Hafeez said.

