Andhra Pradesh

Two men die of electrocution

In separate incidents, two persons died of electrocution in Chittoor district on Friday.

Sheikh Jaffar (33) inadvertently came into contact with a live wire while erecting a makeshift outlet to sell crackers in Molakalacheruvu. He died on the spot. His body was immediately shifted to a government hospital and we have registered a case, Sub-Inspector K. Ramakrishna said.

In the second case, a taxi driver Ramesh (35) suffered an electric shock when he urinated behind an electric transformer in New Indira Nagar area of Tirupati. He too died on the spot. His body was shifted to SVR Ruia Hospital for post-mortem.

