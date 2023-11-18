HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two men arrested on charge of defrauding people at ATMs

November 18, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Patamata police producing the accused before the media in Vijayawada on Friday.

Patamata police producing the accused before the media in Vijayawada on Friday.

The Patamata police arrested two men, D. Sai Kalyan and Sk. Chand Pasha, who had allegedly defrauded several persons by using a fake payments app.

“The accused would walk up to a person withdrawing money from an ATM and request to give them cash as their debit card wouldn’t be working. They would tell the person that they would deposit the money in their Paytm account. After taking the cash, they would simply send a spoof message to the person’s number stating that money has been credited, and would leave the spot. By the time the victim realises that no money has been credited, the accused would have disappeared,” police said.

“Sai Kalyan, hailing from Jagtiyal in Telangana, and Chand Pasha of Nandigama in Krishna district, were involved in similar cases earlier,” police said.

The Patamata police seized two mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash from the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.