Minor girl allegedly raped by two men near Tirupati

Even as the shooting down of the accused in the Disha rape and murder case in Telangana is fresh, another incident of rape, this time of a minor, has been reported under Tiruchanur police station limits in Tirupati on Sunday.

A dangerous ruse

The girl (16), hailing from the vicinity was walking on the road on Friday night when a person named Chittoor Venkatesh offered to drop her on his two-wheeler. Pretending to have run out of fuel he stopped the two-wheeler midway near Mundlapudi and phoned his friend Rajmohan Naik, ‘requesting’ him to bring petrol. When the latter arrived at the spot a few minutes later, both of them reportedly gagged the girl, then dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her.

The duo fled the spot, leaving the girl behind, who later called her parents. The parents lodged a complaint with the Tiruchanur police. Based on inputs, the cops arrested the alleged duo near the Tiruchanur flyover on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Naik is a rowdy-sheeter involved in a murder case registered in Tirupati West police station last year. The case has since been transferred to Tiruchanur after he changed his location. Tiruchanur police announced that a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 had been registered and the accused produced before the court.