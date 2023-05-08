Two members of cricket betting team held in Eluru town

May 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ELURU

The Eluru town police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly organising cricket betting through an app. The police said the two—Thota Ashok and Botta Sai—were members of a betting team and were caught from a juice point on Sunday night. The police seized a laptop, two cellphones and ₹11,000. According to an official release issued by Eluru town DSP GVV Pydeswara Rao, the duo’s task was to organise betting by inviting locals and ensuring transfer of money to bookies, who operated from different cities. The two worked on commission basis. “A search is on to nab the six other key members of the betting gang,” said Mr. Pydeswara Rao. The police registered a case and an investigation is on.