Two Maoists nabbed in raid in Chintoor agency of A.P.

February 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

Two Dalam members, including a 16-year-old boy, of the banned CPI (Maoist) party were caught while a few others escaped during a joint raid conducted by the AP Special Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Lankapalli village under Chintoor police limits in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on February 20 (Monday). The police also seized detonators and other material left behind by the Maoists.

Chintoor Assistant Superintendent of Police P.K.V. Maheswara Reddy said in a release that Dalam member Gali Narayana Reddy of Sri Satya Sai district and a 16-year-old boy were caught in the raid. Narayana Reddy was involved in five major cases, including the torching of a private bus at Sarivela in Chintoor agency in 2022, he said.

Narayana Reddy was also involved in the killing of two tribal men — a Chintoor-based person in January 2023 and another person in 2021 — on the suspicion that they were police informers.

Online recruitment

“In November 2020, Narayana Reddy got in touch with the Maoists through a social networking platform and was encouraged to join the party by Maoist leader Koyyada Sumbaiah of Munuguru. He has since been active in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh,” said the ASP.

The police registered cases and took up further investigation.