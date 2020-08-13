Andhra Pradesh

Two Maoist Dalam members surrender

Two members of the Azad Protection Team and the Charla Local Organisation Squad of Sabari Dalam of the banned Maoist party surrendered before East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Thursday.

The duo, a 19-year-old man from Chintoor mandal and a 19-year-old woman from Yetapaka mandal in East Godavari district, belong to the Gutti Koya tribe.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi told the media, “The duo were recruited by the Charla Area Committee of the Maoist party in December 2019. However, they did not involve in any offence. The man and the woman served as guards in the Sabari Dalam and the protection team of Azad (State Committee Member) of the banner Maoist party”.

They decided to lead a normal life in the mainstream and surrendered to the police, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 7:10:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-maoist-dalam-members-surrender/article32345888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story