Two Maoist Dalam members surrender

Two members of the Azad Protection Team and the Charla Local Organisation Squad of Sabari Dalam of the banned Maoist party surrendered before East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Thursday.

The duo, a 19-year-old man from Chintoor mandal and a 19-year-old woman from Yetapaka mandal in East Godavari district, belong to the Gutti Koya tribe.

Mr. Nayeem Asmi told the media, “The duo were recruited by the Charla Area Committee of the Maoist party in December 2019. However, they did not involve in any offence. The man and the woman served as guards in the Sabari Dalam and the protection team of Azad (State Committee Member) of the banner Maoist party”.

They decided to lead a normal life in the mainstream and surrendered to the police, he said.